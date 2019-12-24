Lightning's Brayden Point: Erupts for four-point night
Point scored a goal and dished out three assists while adding two shots, two PIM and a plus-3 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.
Point opened the scoring just 41 seconds into the game added an assist in each period for his best output since a five-point effort last October. After a slow start to December, Point will go into the Christmas breaking have hit the scoresheet in five of his last six games (four goals, five assists). He's suddenly up to 30 points in 32 games for the season.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Off last season's pace•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Hits milestone•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Two points in losing effort•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Three goals in last two games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Gets game-winner•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Key in win over Devils•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.