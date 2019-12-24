Lightning's Brayden Point: Erupts for four-point night

Point scored a goal and dished out three assists while adding two shots, two PIM and a plus-3 in Monday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.

Point opened the scoring just 41 seconds into the game added an assist in each period for his best output since a five-point effort last October. After a slow start to December, Point will go into the Christmas breaking have hit the scoresheet in five of his last six games (four goals, five assists). He's suddenly up to 30 points in 32 games for the season.