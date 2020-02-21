Play

Lightning's Brayden Point: Expected to play Saturday

Point (illness) will likely return to action Saturday against Arizona, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Point's status against the Coyotes has yet to be made official, but all signs currently point to him rejoining the lineup following a one-game absence. If that ends up being the case, the 23-year-old pivot will return to a top-six role and a spot on the Lightning's first power-play unit.

