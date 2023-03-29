Point scored two goals and an assist on two shots, fueling the Lightning to a 4-0 win over the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

The first star of the game, Point scored a goal in the second period and third period to help the Lightning secure the win. He also picked up an assist on Alex Killorn's empty-net goal. Point has been on fire lately, scoring four goals in his last four games with five points in that span. On the season, the two-time Stanley Cup champion has 47 goals and 86 points in 75 games.