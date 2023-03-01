Point scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers.

He spoiled Sergei Bobrovsky's shutout bid midway through the second period by tapping home a slick feed from Steven Stamkos, but it was just about the only bright spot on the night for the Bolts. Point has found the back of the net in five straight games, and over his last 14 contests he's piled up 10 tallies and 21 points. The 26-year-old has already reached 70 points on the season, and he sits just three goals short of his second career 40-goal campaign.