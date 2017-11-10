Lightning's Brayden Point: Extends point streak
Point notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 rout over the Sharks.
Point is now on a four-game point streak which includes two goals and three assists. Puns aside, he now has seven goals and 10 assists on the year. Thanks to Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov hogging the headlines, Point is quietly putting together a breakout season and is on pace to easily break last year's total of 40 points. He's still not universally owned in standard leagues, but given his production and upside, the sophomore should probably be snatched off the waiver wire as soon as possible.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Adds two more points in 8-5 win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Takes pregame warmups•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Probable Monday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Assist gives him eight points in just five games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Posts third straight multi-point showing•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Three-point performance to lead team to win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...