Point notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-1 rout over the Sharks.

Point is now on a four-game point streak which includes two goals and three assists. Puns aside, he now has seven goals and 10 assists on the year. Thanks to Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov hogging the headlines, Point is quietly putting together a breakout season and is on pace to easily break last year's total of 40 points. He's still not universally owned in standard leagues, but given his production and upside, the sophomore should probably be snatched off the waiver wire as soon as possible.