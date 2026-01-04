Point had a goal and an assist in a 7-3 victory over San Jose on Saturday.

The Sharks started flat-footed, and Point made them pay early on a 3-on-2. His assist came later on the power play. Point is on a five-game, seven-point scoring streak (11 shots), and he has a power-play point in each of his last two games. And he's also on a three-game goal streak (four). Point has scuffled this season, and he has just 10 snipes in 34 games after averaging 46 goals over his last three seasons. His luck is improving, and that means you'll benefit from a strong second half as you drive to your own playoffs.