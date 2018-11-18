Point scored two goals, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Flyers.

That's now five goals in the last two games and 14 in 20 contests on the season for Point, who seems intent on proving that his 32-goal breakout in 2017-18 was no fluke. He's already set a new career high with six power-play tallies, and while his 28.0 percent shooting will eventually cool down, the 22-year-old's spot in the top six on a potent Tampa offense should allow him to remain productive even when he isn't lighting the lamp quite so easily.