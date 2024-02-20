Point scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Senators.

Point kept the Lightning within two goals with his third-period tally, but they couldn't catch up. The 27-year-old has scored in three straight games since the end of his four-game point drought. The center is up to 28 tallies, 30 assists, 154 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 57 appearances this season. That's a good enough pace to top 80 points for the third time in his career, but he's trailing last year's 95-point pace by a noticeable margin.