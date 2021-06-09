Point scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.
Point opened the scoring Tuesday night with a slick power-play marker early in the second period on a pass from Alex Killorn. The 25-year-old continues to impress offensively with 12 points through 11 playoff games and will look to continue that success against either Boston or the Islanders next round.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Opens scoring in Game 4 victory•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Two power-play points in loss•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Scores on power play Sunday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Nets insurance goal•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Third goal in as many games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Dishes helper in win•