Point scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Point opened the scoring Tuesday night with a slick power-play marker early in the second period on a pass from Alex Killorn. The 25-year-old continues to impress offensively with 12 points through 11 playoff games and will look to continue that success against either Boston or the Islanders next round.

More News