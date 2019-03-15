Lightning's Brayden Point: First multipoint game in last 10
Point had a goal and two assists in Thursday's 5-4 win over Detroit.
The goal came when he got his own rebound in the slot and fired it past Jimmy Howard. It was Point's first multipoint game in 10 -- he'd been scuffling through a nine-game, five-point period. But Point remains within the league's top-10 scorers with 86 points in 69 games. And he's in a three-way tie with Alex DeBrincat and Cam Atkinson for fifth in goals with 38. Then again, he's the Bolts' best sniper and every goal and point keep increasing the value of the next contract the impending RFA inks with the team.
