Point had a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Avalanche.

It was first game between the teams since last season's Stanley Cup Final, which the Avalanche won in six games, and revenge was on the Bolts' minds. Point was credited with the power-play goal when he touched the puck after it deflected off Avs' forward Valeri Nichushkin. His point streak sits at five games and 10 points (five goals, five assists).