Point scored in Tampa Bay's 4-1 win over Chicago on Saturday.

His sniping is heating up -- Point has five goals in his last seven games and nine points in his last nine games. He's sitting with 28 points (12 goals, 16 assists) in 30 games, a pace eerily similar to that of last year. Why is that material? Point may be a point-per-game forward, which indeed makes him valuable. But he may not be able to reproduce his 41-goal, 92-point rip in 2018-19 (79 games). And that would take him out of the first-round conversation.