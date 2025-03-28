Point scored his 300th NHL goal and added an assist in an 8-0 win over Utah on Thursday.

Point has four goals and one assist in his last four games. He also has 12 shots in that span. Point continues to pace along just above a point-per-game pace, but he won't come close to 90 points like he has in his past two seasons. Point appears to be pacing himself for the postseason, but is providing enough production to support fantasy managers driving toward a championship.