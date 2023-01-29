Point scored a goal and added an assist Saturday in a 5-2 win over Los Angeles.
Point has 29 goals and sits tied with Mark Scheifele for ninth in the NHL. He opened the scoring early in the first when he scored from in front on a quick Nikita Kucherov pass from behind the net. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last two games.
