Point delivered two assists Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Islanders.
They were both secondary assists. Point is on a four-game, seven-point scoring streak that includes four goals. With eight games remaining, he has plenty of runway to get to 40 goals (he has 38). Point is a fantasy pillar and a key driver for the Bolts as they press for a long playoff run.
