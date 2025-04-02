Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Point delivered two assists Tuesday in a 4-1 win over the Islanders.

They were both secondary assists. Point is on a four-game, seven-point scoring streak that includes four goals. With eight games remaining, he has plenty of runway to get to 40 goals (he has 38). Point is a fantasy pillar and a key driver for the Bolts as they press for a long playoff run.

More News