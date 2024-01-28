Point scored two goals Saturday in a 6-3 win over the Devils.

His first goal came at 13:52 of the third period when he intercepted a pass and wired a shot from the slot that Vitek Vanacek couldn't stop. Point's second goal went into the empty net. He heads into the All-Star break on a four-game, seven point scoring streak (four goals, three assists). The rest will do him some good,