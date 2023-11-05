Point had a hat trick and an assist in a 6-4 win over the Senators on Saturday.
It was Point's second career hat trick. His first came on Nov. 18, 2018 when he notched all three goals in 1:31 in a game against the Pens. Point put the Bolts up 2-1 with a short-side wrister in the first minute of the second period. His second came on a jam play that trickled over the goal line later in the second. His third, which was a redirection of a feed from Steven Stamkos on the power play, stood as the eventual winner. Point became the 10th player in franchise history to score multiple hat tricks in his career.
