Lightning's Brayden Point: Four points in rout
Point scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 9-2 win over the Canucks.
The eruption extended Point's point streak to six games and it was his second four-point performance in the last eight contests. On the season, the 23-year-old has racked up 18 goals and 39 points through 39 games as he works to prove last season's breakout was no fluke.
