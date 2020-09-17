Point (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 6 against the Islanders.

Point's status for Thursday's contest won't be cleared up until Tampa Bay takes the ice for pregame warmups, so fantasy players hoping to slot him into their daily lineups should plan accordingly. If he's able to go, the 24-year-old pivot will slot back into his usual spots on the Lightning's top line and first power-play unit. Point has been one of the best players in the NHL during postseason play, having racked up nine goals and 25 points while posting a plus-13 rating in just 16 contests.