Point (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision against the Red Wings on Thursday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

The fleet-footed pivot has been instrumental to Tampa's success this season, as the second-year skater is a member of the 20-20 club with seven power-play points to boot through 57 games. We'll have to see how he fares in pregame warmups.

