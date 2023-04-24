Point (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Game 4 against Toronto on Monday, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Head coach Jon Cooper said Monday morning that Point "should be in," so consider the Lightning forward to be on the closer side of probable for Game 4. The 27-year-old Point was able to return to Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Leafs after crashing into the end boards. He has notched two goals and one assist in three games this postseason.