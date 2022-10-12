Point notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rangers.

Point helped out on the lone Lightning goal of the game, scored by Steven Stamkos in the second period. The 26-year-old Point sustained a torn quadriceps injury in the playoffs last year, but he's fully healthy heading into 2022-23. He should see regular usage as the Lightning's top center. He recorded 58 points in 66 regular-season games last season, while adding 176 shots on net, 75 hits and a minus-5 rating in a similar role.