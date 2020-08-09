Point had a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a minus-3 rating in Saturday's 4-1 round-robin loss to the Flyers.

Point picked up a goal and two assists in three games during the round robin. He added seven shots and six PIM. With Steven Stamkos (lower body) out indefinitely, more of the offensive burden will fall to Point in the playoffs. The 24-year-old Calgary native had 25 goals and 64 points in 66 regular-season games -- he's capable of sustaining a point-per-game pace over long stretches.