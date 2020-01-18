Lightning's Brayden Point: Generates pair of assists

Point managed two assists and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 7-1 win over the Jets.

Point had a hand in both of Nikita Kucherov's goals in the contest. The pair of helpers snapped a four-game absence from the scoresheet for Point, who is up to 18 goals and 24 helpers through 45 outings. The 23-year-old has added 98 shots on goal, 11 power-play points and a plus-14 rating this season.