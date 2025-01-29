Point scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Chicago.

Point put the Lightning up 1-0 early in the first period. He scored with a wrist shot from the right hash marks to the far side off Nikita Kucherov's pass from below the goal line. Point has 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 10-game point streak against Chicago dating to March 20, 2021. Point also extended his home goal streak to five games (five goals), tied for the longest run in the NHL this season. The goal was Point's 28th in just 44 games (52 points). He's flirting with his third straight 90-point season.