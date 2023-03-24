Point scored a goal in a 7-2 loss to the Senators on Thursday.

He sniped his 45th goal at 10:28 of the second period with a one-timer from the left circle off a pass from Nikita Kucherov. After 19 points in 11 games, Point has seen his offense dry up and he has just four points (two goals, two assists) in his last seven games. He will rebound -- all great snipers do -- but he can't do it alone.