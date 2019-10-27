Lightning's Brayden Point: Gets assist but otherwise quiet

Point picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville.

Point's production has been slow to come. Yes, he has six points in seven games, but they have come in three contests, including a three-point game his first time on the ice. Since then, Point has just three points in six games. The longer the holdout, the harder the return. You may be able to prey on his owner and pry him out in a trade. It's worth a shot.