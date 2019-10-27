Lightning's Brayden Point: Gets assist but otherwise quiet
Point picked up an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville.
Point's production has been slow to come. Yes, he has six points in seven games, but they have come in three contests, including a three-point game his first time on the ice. Since then, Point has just three points in six games. The longer the holdout, the harder the return. You may be able to prey on his owner and pry him out in a trade. It's worth a shot.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Engine that drives team•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Making season debut Thursday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Ruled out of next two contests•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Won't be ready for Opening Night•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Not expected to play Opening Night•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Lands three-year deal•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.