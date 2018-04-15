Point scored his first NHL playoff goal in a 5-3, Game 2 win over the Devils on Saturday. He also added an assist.

Point now has three points in two games this postseason after recording a sharp 32-goal, 66-point regular season. Point's growth this season was exponential -- he tallied 26 more points, including 14 more goals, than his rookie season. We love his fantasy future.

