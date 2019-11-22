Lightning's Brayden Point: Gets game-winner

Point scored the game-winning goal and had three shots in a 4-2 win over Chicago on Thursday.

Point potted his fifth goal of the year with just over seven minutes left in the third period, putting the Lightning ahead 3-1. The 23-year-old had been held without a goal over his first six November games and had provided just two assists in that stretch. After a career-high 92-point season in 2018-19, Point is well off that pace with 13 points in 16 games this season.