Point scored a goal Wednesday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Jets.

It was Point's eighth goal of the season. He tied the game 2-2 at 6:13 of the second period with a shot from the low slot that went short side on Connor Hellebuyck. Point has 24 points, including eight goals, and 59 shots in 20 games. That goal total is well off his career-high 51 goals from last year. Point's 13.6 shooting percentage is below his career mark of 17.8 and well below his 21.7 from 2022-23. At this rate, he could deliver you 30-35 goals and still top 90 points.