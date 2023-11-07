Point collected a goal and an assist in Tampa Bay's 6-5 overtime loss to Toronto on Monday.

Point earned his second straight multi-point game, giving him four markers and two helpers in that span. Through 12 contests this season, he's up to six goals and 16 points. As fantastic as that level of production is, it's not surprising. Point is a high-end forward who finished the 2022-23 campaign with 51 goals and 95 points in 82 outings and is capable of putting up similar numbers again.