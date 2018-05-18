Point recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2, Game 4 win over the Capitals.

Point factored into both of his team's first-period tallies, producing his third consecutive outing with a goal and an assist. That recent success has him up 16 points in 14 games this postseason. Those who picked Tampa Bay's second-line center in playoff pools have to be thrilled with the results.

