Lightning's Brayden Point: Goal and assist in three straight
Point recorded a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-2, Game 4 win over the Capitals.
Point factored into both of his team's first-period tallies, producing his third consecutive outing with a goal and an assist. That recent success has him up 16 points in 14 games this postseason. Those who picked Tampa Bay's second-line center in playoff pools have to be thrilled with the results.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Two-point effort in Game 3 win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Grabs two power-play points in Game 2 loss•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Dominants Bruins•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Dominates Bruins with four-point night Monday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Gets first career playoff goal in win•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Tallies 30th goal•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...