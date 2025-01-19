Point netted an even-strength goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 over the Red Wings.

Point opened the scoring just 2:02 into Saturday's contest. The star center has scored in back-to-back games after being scratched Tuesday against the Bruins after missing a team meeting. The 28-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in six of nine games in January, but he hasn't produced a multi-point outing since Dec. 28 against the Rangers. For the season, Point has 27 goals, 49 points (20 on the power play), 91 shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-7 rating. The two-time Stanley Cup champion is converting at a 29.7 percent clip, by far the highest mark of his career, so he could be due for negative regression in that area over the second half. Then again, Point is insulated by an assortment of elite talent in Tampa Bay.