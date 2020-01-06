Lightning's Brayden Point: Goals in back-to-back games
Point tallied a goal on two shots Sunday in a 3-1 win over Carolina.
Point found himself all alone on the doorstep on a Nikita Kucherov feed and beat Petr Mrazek to give the Lightning a 3-0 lead early in the second period. It was his second straight game with a goal and gave him a five-game point streak (three goals, two assists). Point has 17 goals and 35 points in 38 games this season.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Strikes with man advantage•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Erupts for four-point night•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Off last season's pace•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Hits milestone•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Two points in losing effort•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Three goals in last two games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.