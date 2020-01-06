Lightning's Brayden Point: Goals in back-to-back games

Point tallied a goal on two shots Sunday in a 3-1 win over Carolina.

Point found himself all alone on the doorstep on a Nikita Kucherov feed and beat Petr Mrazek to give the Lightning a 3-0 lead early in the second period. It was his second straight game with a goal and gave him a five-game point streak (three goals, two assists). Point has 17 goals and 35 points in 38 games this season.