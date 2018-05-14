Lightning's Brayden Point: Grabs two power-play points in Game 2 loss
Point scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals in Game 2.
The Lightning struck twice with the man advantage midway through the first period to take a 2-1 lead, but they weren't able to carry that momentum forward into the final two periods. Point now has an impressive five goals and 12 points in 12 games during his first NHL postseason, but the 22-year-old will need more help from his teammates if Tampa is going to keep its flagging Stanley Cup hopes alive.
