Point scored three goals with two assists in Friday's 8-2 road win against the Hurricanes.

Point ended up with a plus-4 rating and three shots on goal in 18:03 of ice time across 23 shifts. The only thing that didn't go right for Point was his work at the faceoff dot, winning just one of his seven faceoff opportunities. Point has been on fire lately, posting five goals with 11 points and a plus-5 rating across the past five outings, while turning in nine goals, including two hat tricks, with 19 points in 12 games in the month of November.