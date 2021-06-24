Point scored a goal in his ninth straight game and added an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders in Game 6.

Point broke a scoreless tie with 3:58 left in the opening period, fending off a defender to backhand the puck just inside the near post. He later picked up an assist on Anthony Cirelli's second-period strike that gave Tampa Bay a 2-0 edge. The 25-year-old Point is on a truly historic run; a goal in Game 7 on Friday would tie him for the longest goal streak in NHL playoff history. In 17 postseason games overall, Point has a league-leading 14 goals (on just 42 shots) among his 20 points.