Lightning's Brayden Point: Hits milestone

Point registered a power-play goal and an assist Friday in a 4-3 loss to the Capitals.

A quick tic-tac-toe passing sequence around the perimeter of the ice led to Point's 100th career tally. With nine goals and 10 assists through 20 games, he's performing as expected at even strength, but we've come to expect more from him on the power play. Last year, he produced 20 goals and 15 assists in that key special-teams spot, though he's at three and one in those categories, respectively, a quarter of the way through the season.