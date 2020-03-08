Lightning's Brayden Point: Hovering near point-per-game pace

Point nabbed an assist in a 5-3 victory over Boston on Saturday.

Point is hovering around the point-per-game pace (62 in 64). His 92 points last season may end up as an outlier, given the Bolts change to a more defensive approach. But even if that's the case, there's still growth in Point's game, especially at even strength. Last year, he delivered a lot more on the power play (35 of his 92 points). This season, Point has 62 points overall, but just 12 on the power play.