Lightning's Brayden Point: Hovering near point-per-game pace
Point nabbed an assist in a 5-3 victory over Boston on Saturday.
Point is hovering around the point-per-game pace (62 in 64). His 92 points last season may end up as an outlier, given the Bolts change to a more defensive approach. But even if that's the case, there's still growth in Point's game, especially at even strength. Last year, he delivered a lot more on the power play (35 of his 92 points). This season, Point has 62 points overall, but just 12 on the power play.
More News
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Right back on scoreboard•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Ready to rock•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Sidelined with illness•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Stretches streak to 11 games•
-
Lightning's Brayden Point: Ten-game, 14-point scoring streak•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.