Lightning's Brayden Point: Huge night against Jackets

Point scored two goals and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

After seeing his eight-game point streak snapped Saturday, the 22-year-old wasted no time in getting back on the scoresheet. Point has an astounding 26 goals and 57 points through 43 games, and he's already within 10 points of establishing a new career high.

More News
Our Latest Stories