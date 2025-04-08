Point scored two goals and added an assist, all on the power play, in Monday's 5-1 win over the Rangers.

The Lightning's top power-play unit dominated the game, as Nikita Kucherov and Jake Guentzel also had three-point performances with the man advantage. Point's first tally of the night was his 40th, marking the third straight season he's reached that milestone and the fourth of his career, and the 29-year-old needs one more point to get to 80 for the fourth time as well.