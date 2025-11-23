Point (undisclosed) did not finish Saturday's game versus the Capitals, and head coach Jon Cooper didn't have an update on his status after the contest, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Point tried to play through the injury, sustained late in the second period, but he was done after taking just one shift in the third. The Lightning also lost Nikita Kucherov (undisclosed) to injury in the game, which could leave the team's offense short-staffed for Monday's home game versus the Flyers.