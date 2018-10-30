Lightning's Brayden Point: In tie for team lead in scoring
Point's nine points this season tie him for first on the Lightning with Nikita Kucherov, JT Miller and Yanni Gourde.
Point leads the Bolts in goals with six. And he's been recently asked to play alongside Steven Stamkos, who is off to a slow start this season. Point is reliable on both sides of the puck. Make sure you have him active.
