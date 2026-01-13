Point (lower body) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game in Philadelphia.

Immediately after Point scored a goal on the power play during the middle frame, Cam York fell onto Point's right leg, per Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com. Point wasn't able to leave the ice under his own power and ultimately did not return to the game. The Lightning will play in the second half of a back-to-back Tuesday in Pittsburgh, so given the quick turnaround, Point should not be expected to be available for that matchup. It's a possibility the right-shot center will return to Tampa Bay in the near future to be fully evaluated. The Lightning's current road trip concludes Sunday in Dallas.