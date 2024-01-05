Point has just two points in his last six games after failing to get on the score sheet in Thursday's 4-1 win over Minnesota.

It's a bit of a slump, but Point is too good to stay down for long. He has 17 shots in that six-game span, so he's getting his chances. Point has 40 points in 40 games, but with just 17 goals, there's no way he's going to come close to his 51-goal 2022-23.