Point scored a goal and added two assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

The goal and one of the helpers came with the man advantage, and Point has already set a new career high with 13 power-play points (nine goals, four assists) on the season through only 28 games. The 22-year-old has hit the scoresheet in six straight contests and has 11 goals and 17 points in his last 10 games, as he and Nikita Kucherov continue to form one of the most lethal combinations in the entire NHL.