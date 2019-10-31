Lightning's Brayden Point: Key in win over Devils
Point finished Wednesday's 7-6 win over New Jersey with a goal and two assists.
Point's only blemish was going 1-for-7 in the faceoff circle. Other than that, it was positives across the board for the 23-year-old, with Point collecting his eighth, ninth, and 10th points of the season in Wednesday's barn burner. Half his points have come in Tampa Bay's last three games.
