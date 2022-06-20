Point is considered a game-time decision ahead of Game 3 against the Avalanche on Monday with an undisclosed injury, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

While coach Jon Cooper didn't officially cite Point's previous leg injury as the reason for his potential absence, it's hard to imagine that's not the cause of the center's absence from the game-day skate. If Point does miss out, Riley Nash will likely step into the lineup in a bottom-six role while Corey Perry would move into Point's spot on the No. 1 power-play unit.