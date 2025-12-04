default-cbs-image
Point (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Point's move to injured reserve simply frees up a roster spot for the Lightning, should they need it. The 29-year-old is eligible to return at any time. He has already missed five games and does not have a timeline to return at this point.

