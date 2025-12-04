Lightning's Brayden Point: Lands on injured reserve
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Point (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.
Point's move to injured reserve simply frees up a roster spot for the Lightning, should they need it. The 29-year-old is eligible to return at any time. He has already missed five games and does not have a timeline to return at this point.
