Lightning's Brayden Point: Lands three-year deal

Point agreed to terms on a three-year, $20.25 million contract with Tampa Bay on Monday, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports.

Point set career highs in goals (41), assists (51) and power-play points (35) last season. The Calgary native figures to slot into a second-line role alongside Yanni Gourde and Tyler Johnson to start the 2019-20 campaign, along with featuring on the top power-play unit. While the 23-year-old figures to be a top-end fantasy option, reaching the 90-point threshold in back-to-back season might be a reach, though he won't be far off that mark.